12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) indicated up 10 percent on light volume following several days of volatile trading. On Wednesday afternoon, shares rallied as much as 64 percent following favorable EU patent news related to mitochondrial proteins. Investors took profits on Thursday, sending shares about 17 percent lower at the close. The after-hours price action is likely related to investors wanting to take advantage of Thursday's sell off.
- Exfo Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) up 10 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results and inline guidance. The company reported Q4 EPS of $0.02 on sales of $62.98 million. These results compared to analyst estimates of $0.00 in earnings per share on sales of $60.7 million. Exfo said its expecting Q1 EPS $(0.01)-$0.03 on sales of $60 million-$65 million.
- Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) indicated sharply higher after the company announced an FDA panel unanimously recommended approval of its LUXTURNA.
- Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) indicated up more than 2 percent following raised Q3 guidance: sees adjusted EBITDA $162 million-$168 million, up from prior guidance of $110 million-$120 million. FY17 guidance was adjusted: net income lowered from $294 million-$302 million to $282 million-$290 million while adjusted EBITDA was boosted from $550 million-$560 million to $605 million-$615 million.
- Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ: HAIR) indicated up about 3 percent in the post-market session of its first day of trading. This IPO rallied to a session high of $11.95 after opening at $8.55 and pricing at $7. The stock closed under $10.
Losers
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares down nearly 20 percent amid news of a proposed offering of common stock and series A and B warrants.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) indicated down 12 percent following some extreme volatility during Thursday's intraday session and over the course of this week. The stock had rallied more than 200 percent since October 5. Shares tumbled nearly 40 percent by the close of Thursday's trade as investors took profits following the recent massive rally. Adding to the volatility, Citron Research's Andrew Left got involved, disclosing on Wednesday his belief that Helios and Matheson was likely a strong short. Left was out Thursday afternoon announcing that he had cover his short in the stock.
- Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATRS) down 26 percent after the company disclosed the receipt of an FDA letter that notified the company of deficiencies in its XYOSTED NDA filing.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) down 10 percent following a shelf registration filing for a $150 million mixed securities shelf offering. The offering news followed an earlier after-hours 13G filing from Cambridge Isotope Labs which showed a 7.1 percent stake in the company.
- Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXAC) down 3 percent after the company reduced its Q3 guidance. Exactech is now expecting quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.19-$0.21 per share, down from previous guidance of $0.23-$0.25. Analysts had been expecting the company to report Q3 EPS around $0.24.
- AXT Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) down 7 percent on the heels of the COO's resignation.
- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO) shares down 5.8 percent as the company issued preliminary Q3 results which were below the Street. EPS are expected in the $0.20-$0.22 range; analysts were expecting the company to report $0.28 in Q3 earnings. Sales guidance was lowered from $60 million-$64 million to $56 million-$57 million, compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $62.53 million.
