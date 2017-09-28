Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valeant Pharma: Street Not Pleased With Future Financing Plans
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2017 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Related VRX
Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 27

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading lower by 70 cents at $13.70 in Thursday's session. Before the open, the company provided an update on their Canadian regulatory filing regarding future financing plans. At this time, the update is having a negative impact on the issue.

After a slightly lower open, it could regain Wednesday's closing price of $14.39, only reaching $14.32 before continuing its move lower. The follow-through decline has taken the issue to $13.55 and is not far off that low.

If the decline continues, the daily support level comes in at its Sept. 8 low of $13.33.

Posted-In: Biotech Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRX)

Watch These 10 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 27
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Centurylink, US Steel And More
GlassHouse: NuVasive Using The 'Valeant Playbook' To Deceive Investors
Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 18
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on VRX
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.