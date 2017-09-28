Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading lower by 70 cents at $13.70 in Thursday's session. Before the open, the company provided an update on their Canadian regulatory filing regarding future financing plans. At this time, the update is having a negative impact on the issue.

After a slightly lower open, it could regain Wednesday's closing price of $14.39, only reaching $14.32 before continuing its move lower. The follow-through decline has taken the issue to $13.55 and is not far off that low.

If the decline continues, the daily support level comes in at its Sept. 8 low of $13.33.

