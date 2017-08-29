Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valeant Pharma Lower On No News
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2017 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
Related VRX
Valeant Shares Slow To Respond To Insider Purchase
What's The FDA Saying About Valeant's Manufacturing Facility Issues?

Valeant Pharma Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading lower by $1.00 at $13.23 in Tuesday's session. There is no specific news out on the issue to account for its nearly 7-percent decline.

After a lower open, it could not reclaim Monday's closing price $14.23, only reaching $14.04 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $12.88, but it has now rebounded back into the $13.00 handle.

The current price comes in well above its June 16 low ($12.46) and just under its June 19 low ($12.99).

Posted-In: Biotech Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRX)

Valeant Shares Slow To Respond To Insider Purchase
What's The FDA Saying About Valeant's Manufacturing Facility Issues?
Valeant's CEO Details The Company's 'Great Progress' And What's Next
Watch These 4 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Apple, Disney, Valeant, US Bancorp: Fast Money Picks For August 10
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on VRX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.