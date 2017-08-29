Valeant Pharma Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading lower by $1.00 at $13.23 in Tuesday's session. There is no specific news out on the issue to account for its nearly 7-percent decline.

After a lower open, it could not reclaim Monday's closing price $14.23, only reaching $14.04 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $12.88, but it has now rebounded back into the $13.00 handle.

The current price comes in well above its June 16 low ($12.46) and just under its June 19 low ($12.99).

