This Week's Pharma, Energy IPOs
It’s another light week for initial public offerings. Only three companies will debut in the public markets, joining expanding cohorts of pharmaceutical and energy players.
Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) will issue 3.9 million shares at $19.30 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. With a portfolio of products licensed to Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) and Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, the Danish biotech firm designs and develops treatments for metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases.
Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) will issue 6 million shares between $23 and $27 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Tennessee-based energy company manages mining operations in four additional states to supply metallurgic coal for steel production and thermal coal for power.
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) will issue 5 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Ranger Energy provides crews, service rigs and other technologies to support nationwide oilfield operations.
