This Week's Pharma, Energy IPOs
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2017 12:32pm   Comments
It’s another light week for initial public offerings. Only three companies will debut in the public markets, joining expanding cohorts of pharmaceutical and energy players.

Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL) will issue 3.9 million shares at $19.30 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. With a portfolio of products licensed to Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) and Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation, the Danish biotech firm designs and develops treatments for metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases.

Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) will issue 6 million shares between $23 and $27 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Tennessee-based energy company manages mining operations in four additional states to supply metallurgic coal for steel production and thermal coal for power.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) will issue 5 million shares between $16 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Ranger Energy provides crews, service rigs and other technologies to support nationwide oilfield operations.

