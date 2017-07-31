Pigment Producer, Pharmaceutical Debut In Light IPO Week

It’s slim pickings for this week’s draft of market newbies. Only two companies will make initial public offerings following a series of weeks with sundry emerging players.

Here is the lonely pair:

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMTA) will issue 7.15 million between $13 and $15 Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The Canada-based firm focuses on orphan diseases and is presently developing treatments for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Venator Materials plc (VNTR) will issue 22.7 million shares between $20 and $22 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The chemical company develops and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives for various paint products.

