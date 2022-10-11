10 Best Deals Available Now From Amazon, Target And More (And Just In Time for Prime Day Redux)

Supply-chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic were a dominating theme throughout the past few years as companies struggled to maintain inventory levels.
As supply chains ease, retailers are stuck with a surplus of goods. Many economists refer to this situation, going from a shortage of supply to a surplus very quickly, as the “bullwhip effect.”
In order to unload the excess inventory, retailers must slash prices and run flash sales, much to the dismay of investors. When Target Corporation TGT announced it had “inventory problems” and would need to offer goods at a discount in a May earnings call, the stock dropped 25% overnight.
Target is not alone as Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Walmart Inc WMT and Kohl’s Corporation KSS are all also offering deals for customers.
If you don't know already, Amazon is in the midst of its Amazon Early Access Sale, Oct. 11 and 12. It's the first time Amazon has done two Prime Day events in a year. To get the bargains, you have to be an Amazon Prime member.
Here are 10 of the best deals available for customers right now:
- Beats Studio Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon
Sale Price: $170, Original Price: $350 — Total Savings: 51%
- Deep Tissue Massage Gun on Amazon
Sale Price: $66, Original Price: $250 — Total Savings: 74%
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vaccum on Amazon
Sale Price: $180, Original Price: $350 — Total Savings: 49%
- Instant Pot Air Fryer/Oven Combo on Amazon
Sale Price: $70, Original Price: $140 — Total Savings: 50%
- Samsung 85-Inc “The Frame” TV Display on Amazon
Sale Price: $3,500, Original Price: $4,500 — Total Savings $1,000
- Ninja 72 oz Blender on Amazon
Sale Price: $120, Original Price: $200 — Total Savings 40%
- Portable Battery/Generator From Walmart
Sale Price: $209, Original Price: $299 — Total Savings: $90
- Shark Steam Mop From Walmart
Sale Price: $99, Original Price: $179 — Total Savings: $80
- Mini Keurig Coffee Machine From Target
Sale Price: $49, Original Price: $99 — Total Savings: $50
- Shark Upright Bagless Vacuum From Kohl’s
Sale Price: $280, Original Price: $400 — Total Savings: $120
Photo: John k studio via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.