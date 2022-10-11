10 Best Deals Available Now From Amazon, Target And More (And Just In Time for Prime Day Redux)

Supply-chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic were a dominating theme throughout the past few years as companies struggled to maintain inventory levels.

As supply chains ease, retailers are stuck with a surplus of goods. Many economists refer to this situation, going from a shortage of supply to a surplus very quickly, as the “bullwhip effect.”

In order to unload the excess inventory, retailers must slash prices and run flash sales, much to the dismay of investors. When Target Corporation TGT announced it had “inventory problems” and would need to offer goods at a discount in a May earnings call, the stock dropped 25% overnight.

Target is not alone as Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Walmart Inc WMT and Kohl’s Corporation KSS are all also offering deals for customers.

If you don't know already, Amazon is in the midst of its Amazon Early Access Sale, Oct. 11 and 12. It's the first time Amazon has done two Prime Day events in a year. To get the bargains, you have to be an Amazon Prime member.

Here are 10 of the best deals available for customers right now:

Photo: John k studio via Shutterstock