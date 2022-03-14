Elon Musk's Latest Dogecoin Tweet Causes Spike In Volume But Price Refuses To Budge: What's Going On?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 14, 2022 7:20 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.2% lower at $0.11 over 24-hours leading up to early Monday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -1.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1.2%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.25%
7-day -4.5%
30-day -20.7%

YTD performance

 -33.3%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.4% to $1.7 trillion.

DOGE was among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, the cryptocurrency attracted 406 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 2,827, $1,565, and 1,027 tweets, respectively. 

The increasing illiquid supply of Bitcoin coupled with its decreasing liquid supply is leading to a situation where there are “fewer coins available to meet demand,” according to Glassnode founders Jan & Yann.

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted he was “hodling” DOGE, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and that he “won’t sell.”

DOGE 24 hour trading volumes have spiked 221.1% to $764.17 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap. 

Cointrendz tweeted Sunday night that DOGE/Tether (USDT) whale activity has seen a spike on Binance. The crypto dashboard said 23.05 million DOGE were purchased at $0.119 over 17 minutes. This represents an order size of nearly 2.67 million USDT.

Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar responded to Musk’s tweet on hodling DOGE. 

Musk’s tweet also caught the eye of DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, who said responses to Musk’s tweets will “kill your brain cells much faster than alcohol.”

Read Next: Rumor: Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

