Photographer JN Silva And Artist ThankYouX Team Up For Digital Art Drop Using Blockchain

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have quickly become the talk of the blockchain industry as 2020 comes to an end. NFTs allow creators to mint fully verifiable, transferable, and unique digital assets, such as art and collectibles, and offer them to fans around the world. Naturally, artists and collectors have taken notice, helping propel the market to over $100 million in size and over 5 million successful NFT sales.

This has created a feeding frenzy for the most highly-anticipated drops. From deadmau5 to Lil Yachty, high-profiled collaborations do not go unnoticed. This is what you get when you take one of New York’s most celebrated street photographers, JN Silva, and acclaimed artist ThankYouX coming together to create a digital tribute to NYC.

“Thank You New York” is a 16-second NFT portraying one of Silva’s still images of Manhattan being beautifully infiltrated by flowing blocks of ThankYouX’s cube art. The piece perfectly portrays what appears to be an unusually calm yet vibrant environment - eerily reminiscent of the current situation in New York City as the pandemic moves into the winter season.

The timing for a collaboration could not come at a better time as the end of year drop will open the door to what many experts are considering the year of NFT mainstream adoption. The launch on NiftyGateway is scheduled for December 30th at 7:00pm ET and will offer one Open Edition, two One of Ten editions, and one One of One edition. This release is the first drop on NiftyGateway that includes photography.

For both ThankYouX and Silva, this marks the first official digital collaboration between the two artists, and first crypto art release for ThankYouX. Silva, who is active in the blockchain industry, has previously created NFTs for other high-profile DeFi releases, with this being the first edition under his personal brand name.

NYC-based Silva’s portfolio includes Nike, Sony, Spotify, Interscope, Facebook, and dozens of other companies as former or current clients. The photographer has also shot many festivals and musicians, such as Kendrick Lamar and Joe Budden, in both official and unofficial capacities. With a deep network of artists and over 1 million followers across social media, Silva has developed a notable style that blends an acute focus on composition and lighting.

Hailing from Los Angeles, ThankYouX boasts an equally impressive resume. His abstract paintings, sculptures, and cube art have been collected by Elon Musk, Zedd, Paul McCartney, Wiz Khalifa, Eddie, Vedder, and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, to name a few. Back in 2015, ThankYouX famously lined Snapchat HQ’s walls with portraits of famous innovators.

The collaboration is just the start for both artists who both support and see the vast potential that NFTs have to offer creators. To support the drop and learn more about how to get involved, visit NiftyGateway.

Disclaimer: The writer has a personal relationship with an artist mentioned in this article. This article is informational/educational and does not represent financial advice. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs included, can be volatile. Please consult your financial advisor prior.