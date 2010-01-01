Jared Polites

Jared Polites is a partner at Rarestone Capital, an active Web3 fund, and Raresone Labs, the fund's marketing arm. He often writes about Web3, technology, and entrepreneurship for sites like Entrepreneur, Benzinga, Hackernoon, and more. As a dual inv...
FRAX Partnership Sees Aark Digital DEX Volumes Climb
Aark users can now utilize FRAX as an LP asset on the rapidly growing Arbitrum Perpetuals DEX
Gamers: If You're Creating Content, You Should Be Paid
The potential benefits of web3 technologies are legion, but where gaming is concerned, the opportunities are truly endless. 
The Future of Gaming: DAOs, Politics, and High-Stakes Decision Making
The world of gaming is changing, its evolution occurring at dizzying speed and on multiple fronts. While past improvements were limited to richer graphics or longer gameplay, the growing sophistication of modern gaming technology has turned a pleasant pastime into a many-tentacled experiential whirlwind.
Acta Finance: Leading the Charge in DeFi Innovation
The crypto markets have been recovering over the last 2 months after a 14-month downtrend which eliminated many projects that had launched at the end of the bullrun.
NFT Project Founded by High School Student Daisy Lan Dedicates Proceeds to Ukrainian Students
Daisy Lan, a high school student at California’s Mountain View Academy (MVA), has just released one of the first philanthropic NFT drops fully launched within a high school’s borders.
New NFT Drop Aims To Help Jailed Activist Assange
Celebrated multimedia artist Miltos Manetas has announced his new artwork, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) dedicated to imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. 
Exclusive NFT Art Club Mask World Aims To Attract Creators And Collectors
The multi-billion dollar art market wasn’t an obvious candidate for a digital revamp. And yet the emergence of a parallel crypto-art scene has been meteoric, turning a generation of crypto investors into budding art collectors and opening up a lucrative new revenue stream for creators. 
How Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Leverage Web3 Business Models Using Gamefi & NFTs
Evmos Receives DIA As New Trusted Oracle Provider
Goons of Balatroon (GOB) Raises $2.46 Million To Craft A Unique Free-to-Play-to-Earn (F2P2E) Card Game Metaverse
Red Lion Sports Club Taps Blockchain To Level Up Fan Experience
Composable Finance Announces $32 Million Series A From Leading Blockchain Investors
Composable Finance is pleased to announce that it has raised $32 million in Series A funding. The round included notable investors in the space.
5 Helpful Free Tools For New Crypto Participants
Web3 Platform Gather Network Is Embracing A Multi-Chain Future
Image credit: Rarestone Capital
Regulatory Compliant Crypto Indexes Available On Web3 via CF Benchmarks And Open-Source Data Platform DIA
Blockchain Bridge Builder Aperture Raises $5.3 Million For Upcoming Defi Gateway
Coinbase Lists Open Source Oracle Platform DIA
Jordi Mollá's NFT Drop 'Masks' Sells Out After Large Demand
Bribe Raises $4m for Reimagined DAO Model
AscendEX Turns to Pollen and Avalanche to Avoid Blockchain Congestion
