Jason's Picks: Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer
Every week day, Jason Raznick, Benzinga's CEO and founder, picks best electronics and gadget deals on the internet. Today, you'll find a Prynt Instant Photo Printer. Check here for the rest of today's deals.
Source: Amazon.com
Prynt Pocket, the instant photo printer, is a technological revelation from the 1960s. Unlike most of its competitors, Prynt Pocket works like any other iPhone accessory. Place your on the dock, aim, and shoot. Your vibrant, colorful masterpiece will begin to print in seconds. Originally priced at $150, the item has been marked down 7 percent to $139.
