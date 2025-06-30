Why Is Hewlett Packard Stock Soaring On Monday?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday.

This settlement, subject to court approval, resolves the DOJ’s lawsuit that challenged HPE’s acquisition of Juniper and paves the way for the transaction to close.

The acquisition was initially announced in January 2024, where HPE agreed to acquire Juniper in an all-cash transaction for $40.00 per share, valuing Juniper at approximately $14 billion.

The DOJ, in a statement on Saturday, said, “Achieving a result otherwise unavailable through litigation, earlier today, the Justice Department advised the court it had reached a settlement with HPE and Juniper that allows their merger to continue.”

The agreement satisfies the Department of Justice’s concerns while maintaining the overall value of the transaction to HPE customers, partners, and shareholders.

As part of the settlement, HPE has agreed to divest its global Instant On campus and branch business. After closing, HPE will facilitate limited access to Juniper’s advanced Mist AIOps technology.

Upon closing the deal, HPE and Juniper’s combined resources are expected to drive faster innovation across networking silicon, systems, and software.

“This marks an exciting step forward in delivering on a critical customer need, a complete portfolio of modern, secure networking solutions to connect their organizations and provide essential foundations for hybrid cloud and AI,” said Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim. “We look forward to closing this transaction and turning our shared vision into reality for enterprise, service provider, and cloud customers.”

For the second quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 33 cents. Hewlett posted sales of $7.63 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion, representing a 6% year-over-year climb.

Price Action: Both HPE and JNPR saw significant gains in premarket trading on Monday. As of the last check on Monday, HPE stock climbed 12.7% to $20.74, while JNPR stock rose 8.42% to $39.92. This surge in share prices follows the announcement of the DOJ settlement, which clears a major hurdle for HPE’s acquisition of Juniper.

