20 Surprising Reddit Facts To Celebrate Its Milestone Birthday

Reddit, Inc. RDDT is known for its sprawling communities and viral "Ask Me Anything" posts. Its journey has also been filled with quirky milestones and lesser-known stories. As Reddit turns 20 years old, it remains a hub for both mainstream news and the internet's most obscure trivia.

Here's a look at the social platform's best-kept secrets and odd historical footnotes.

Reddit was launched on June 23, 2005, by University of Virginia roommates Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian.

The site was built and launched in just 20 days after a push from Y Combinator's Paul Graham.

In fact, the first 1,000 visitors to Reddit came after Graham mentioned the platform in a widely read essay on startups.

The site's mascot, Snoo, was drawn by co-founder Ohanian before Reddit even had a name.

Early on, Reddit's founders promoted the site by placing stickers around Boston.

They also seeded the site with fake accounts to make it appear more popular in its early days.

Reddit began accepting Bitcoin for Premium subscriptions in 2013 — an early move into cryptocurrency payments.

In 2021, the most popular "Ask Me Anything" (AMA) post, with over 90,000 upvotes, was "I’m a lobster diver who recently survived being inside a whale."

The most commented post ever had over two million comments.

Reddit hosts over 16 billion comments annually, with an average of 45 million comments per day, according to CropInk.

The most popular subreddit is /r/announcements, with over 100 million subscribers.

The majority of Reddit users — 61% — are male, according to Statista.

Canada has the highest Reddit penetration rate, with nearly 45% of its population aged 13+ using Reddit.

Reddit draws approximately 1.1 billion monthly active users as of 2025, making it one of the largest social platforms globally, according to HubSpot.

Reddit's average session lasts about 16 minutes and 41 seconds, with users viewing 5.26 pages per visit, according to Exploding Topics.

Users aged between 13 to 24 years are the fastest-growing demographic on Reddit, with a 25% increase in sign-ups in 2024 alone.

Reddit is the most preferred platform among tech-savvy users aged 18-34.

Reddit's business is thriving: its fourth-quarter 2024 revenue was $427.7 million, up 71% year-over-year.

Reddit's market cap is approximately $26.3 billion following its IPO in March 2024, according to Benzinga Pro.

Reddit's annual revenue hit $1.3 billion in 2024, primarily from advertising.

Image: Shutterstock