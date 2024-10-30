Schwab Expands 24 Hour Trading To Include All Stocks In S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Hundreds Of ETFs (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional comment from a Charles Schwab executive.

Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW announced a significant expansion Wednesday of its 24-hour trading capabilities.

The Details: Schwab announced it will expand its 24-hour trading to include all of the stocks listed in the S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and hundreds of exchange-traded funds. The rollout will begin with a pilot group of clients in November and expand to full client access in 2025.

Schwab's clients currently have access to approximately two dozen ETFs in the overnight trading session, with expanded access coming to all clients in 2025.

“More than six years after Ameritrade was the first U.S. retail broker-dealer to launch 24/5 trading on the thinkorswim platforms, we’re proud to see how the overnight market has evolved,” said James Kostulias, managing director and head of Trading Services at Charles Schwab.

“Our goal has always been to offer and expand access to 24/5 trading in a responsible way that takes into account client demand, the evolving dynamics of the overnight trading market, and – importantly – providing clients with the full library of Schwab’s educational content and 24-hour support to help them balance the opportunities and risks, as well as the unique considerations of overnight trading,” Kostulias added.

Schwab has seen growing customer demand for overnight trades, Kostulias said in an emailed statement to Benzinga, adding that almost 90% of active trader Schwab clients it surveyed want to access markets outside of standard hours.

“In particular, many younger investors want frictionless opportunities to trade on real-time data and respond to market volatility, and we also see opportunity among our international client base,” he said.

Schwab's move comes on the heels of an announcement from Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE that it will expand trading on the NYSE Arca equities exchange to 22 hours a day. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD offers 24 hour trading of more than 1,000 tickers and recently announced the launch of futures trading and index options trading in a major expansion of its offerings.

More Features: Schwab also highlighted some of its recently added features including analyst reports, new options chain settings and expanded charts and orders settings to its platforms.

SCHW Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Charles Schwab shares are up 0.02% at $71.91 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock