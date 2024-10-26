NYSE To Extend Arca Exchange Trading To 22 Hours Per Day

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, announced on Friday plans to extend weekday trading on its NYSE Arca equities exchange to 22 hours a day.

The Details: The extended trading is subject to regulatory approval and would take place from 1:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on all weekdays, excluding holidays. The NYSE said it will also seek support for extended trading from the U.S. securities information processors.

"The NYSE's initiative to extend U.S. equity trading to 22 hours a day, 5 days a week underscores the strength of our U.S. capital markets and growing demand for our listed securities around the world," said Kevin Tyrrell, Head of Markets, New York Stock Exchange.

"As the steward of the U.S. capital markets, the NYSE is pleased to lead the way in enabling exchange-based trading for our U.S.-listed companies and funds to investors in time zones across the globe," Tyrrell added.

Why It Matters: NYSE's Arca exchange is the world’s leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) exchange in terms of volume and listings, listing 62.9% of the total ETFs in the United States. The Arca exchange currently operates from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Online brokerage firm, Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD began offering 24 hour trading of select stocks and ETFs in 2023, using Blue Ocean Alternative Trading Systems (BOATS) to execute overnight trading orders. Around-the-clock trading has become one of the firm's most popular features, according to the company, which now offers 226 stocks and ETFs for 24 hour trading.

ICE Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Intercontinental Exchange shares ended Friday’s session down 0.95% at $165.31.

