Goldman Sachs Rolls Out Transaction Banking Services In Europe

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 8:07 AM | 1 min read
Goldman Sachs Rolls Out Transaction Banking Services In Europe
  • Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS has launched transaction banking services, specializing in services for corporate treasuries, in Europe in a bid to diversify beyond its trading and advice services.
  • The transaction banking platform, known as TxB, offers businesses cash management and treasury services.
  • The Wall Street bank launched the business in the U.S. in 2020, and in 2021 in the U.K., Goldman has attracted more than 400 clients with $65 billion in deposits.
  • Jim Esposito, co-head of Goldman's investment bank, told the Financial Times that the bank was also considering opening transaction banking offices in Amsterdam and Japan to gain market share from JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM and Citigroup Inc C.
  • "This is a perfect case study for what David wanted to see from Goldman Sachs," Esposito said. "It fits like a tight glove. This is new growth, with sticky, durable, and recurring revenues."
  • The expansion moves came when Goldman Sachs recently said to cut about 500 jobs, which is expected to happen as early as this week.
  • Friday, Goldman Sachs' consumer banking unit, dubbed Marcus, came under Federal Reserve scrutiny.
  • Price Action: GS shares closed at $328.79 on Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

