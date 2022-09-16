Goldman Sachs Comes Under Federal Probe For Its Consumer Unit: Report

- Bloomberg reported that Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS consumer banking unit, dubbed Marcus, is under Federal Reserve scrutiny, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Goldman's management has faced questions and follow-ups from the central bank's officials for several weeks, the report added, and the process is still ongoing.
- The review goes beyond the central bank's regular oversight of the firm. The central bank is taking stock of a relatively new division growing substantially inside a company without a substantial history of general public dealing.
- While it's not indicative of any wrongdoing, it is another headache, stated Goldman's CEO, David Solomon.
- At mid-year, the bank's internal forecast estimated the business would post a record loss of more than $1.2 billion in 2022.
- According to recent reports, Goldman Sachs will cut around 1% of its jobs as soon as this month. With a total headcount of 47,000, a 1% cut would imply a reduction of about 500 jobs.
- Price Action: GS shares are down 2.80% at $322.33 on the last check Friday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
