A Veteran Founded Company and 3 More Stocks That Support Our Troops - What To Invest In After Memorial Day

Although Memorial Day is now behind us, it’s always a good time to support our veterans. Transitioning back into the civilian world can be difficult in a number of ways, with career options being just a small part of that. We’ve gathered a list of attractive stocks, owned or founded by veterans, that will allow you to support those who served and grow your portfolio.

(NYSE: BRCC) Black Rifle Coffee Company, founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle Coffee Company was built upon the mission to serve coffee and culture to people who love America. BRCC stock has dropped nearly $5/share since early May, amidst a potential lawsuit. However, in the month prior, BRCC was trading above $33/share. Buying now may look like a serious discount in years to come.

(NASDAQ: CSX) CSX is a massive transportation company, that is among the most military veteran-friendly in the country. 20% of CSX’s workforce has served and they actively recruit veterans. CSX boasts a Pride in Service Program, which partners with the likes of the Wounded Warrior Project, Operation Gratitude, and several others. There has been an ebb and flow with CSX in ‘22 but historically speaking, they are an excellent long-term play, up nearly $14/share over the past 5 years, with steady growth.

(NYSE: BAH) Booz Allen Hamilton is another company that hires a high percentage of veterans for its work. They also serve our military and government in several capacities, as well as partnering with military-based causes, including Hiring Our Heroes. BAH is currently trading around $85/share, an increase of $15/share since late February.

(NYSE: HLT) Hotel giant, Hilton, completed its Operation: Opportunity in 2019 after hiring 30,000 veterans. The company has donated millions of points to veterans, which in turn was used for free stays. Finally, the company has loads of special perks and opportunities available only to veterans. Hilton is currently trading around $140/share, up around $14/share in the last calendar year.

