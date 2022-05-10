Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 11, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Robinhood offers a 1% interest rate (NASDAQ: HOOD)

FTX eyes initiative for underbanked (CRYPTO: FTT)

Visa lead joins DriveWealth as CEO (NYSE: V)

KuCoin bags $150M in a new round (CRYPTO: KCS)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Paper adding $9.3M in fresh capital

Current announces API tech launch

Northern Trust, Enfusion teamed up (NASDAQ: NTRS)

Meld helping fintechs w/ tech stacks

Republic plans a $700M crypto fund

Talos taps $105M in Series B round

Paddle adds $200M in new funding

Sovos, KPMG announce an alliance

A16z led a $25M seed for Co:Create

Luna Foundation seeks $1B for UST

UK-based Tumelo adds $19M round

NYDIG, Jack Henry team on bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)

BMO launches an equities algo suite

US Bank, LiquidX are partnering up (NYSE: USB)

CoinDCX launches venture initiative

Visa curating pool of BNPL partners (NYSE: V)

JPMorgan started buy-side platform (NYSE: JPM)

Jamaica to intro a CBDC in summer

BondLink & InspereX are teaming up

Yapily is planning to purchase finAPI

Wirex crypto app enthusiasm grows

WizeHire lands $30M funding round

👉 Interesting Reads: