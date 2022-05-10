 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 11, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2022 9:18pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Robinhood offers a 1% interest rate (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • FTX eyes initiative for underbanked (CRYPTO: FTT)
  • Visa lead joins DriveWealth as CEO (NYSE: V)
  • KuCoin bags $150M in a new round (CRYPTO: KCS)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Paper adding $9.3M in fresh capital
  • Current announces API tech launch
  • Northern Trust, Enfusion teamed up (NASDAQ: NTRS)
  • Meld helping fintechs w/ tech stacks
  • Republic plans a $700M crypto fund
  • Talos taps $105M in Series B round
  • Paddle adds $200M in new funding
  • Sovos, KPMG announce an alliance
  • A16z led a $25M seed for Co:Create
  • Luna Foundation seeks $1B for UST
  • UK-based Tumelo adds $19M round
  • NYDIG, Jack Henry team on bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
  • BMO launches an equities algo suite
  • US Bank, LiquidX are partnering up (NYSE: USB)
  • CoinDCX launches venture initiative
  • Visa curating pool of BNPL partners (NYSE: V)
  • JPMorgan started buy-side platform (NYSE: JPM)
  • Jamaica to intro a CBDC in summer
  • BondLink & InspereX are teaming up
  • Yapily is planning to purchase finAPI
  • Wirex crypto app enthusiasm grows
  • WizeHire lands $30M funding round

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Stablecoin peg loss. What to know 
  • Citi to overhaul London trade team (NYSE: C)
  • Levine: Stablecoins, memes, ESG
  • Wall Street tries to catch up w/rout

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

