Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 11, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Robinhood offers a 1% interest rate (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- FTX eyes initiative for underbanked (CRYPTO: FTT)
- Visa lead joins DriveWealth as CEO (NYSE: V)
- KuCoin bags $150M in a new round (CRYPTO: KCS)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Paper adding $9.3M in fresh capital
- Current announces API tech launch
- Northern Trust, Enfusion teamed up (NASDAQ: NTRS)
- Meld helping fintechs w/ tech stacks
- Republic plans a $700M crypto fund
- Talos taps $105M in Series B round
- Paddle adds $200M in new funding
- Sovos, KPMG announce an alliance
- A16z led a $25M seed for Co:Create
- Luna Foundation seeks $1B for UST
- UK-based Tumelo adds $19M round
- NYDIG, Jack Henry team on bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
- BMO launches an equities algo suite
- US Bank, LiquidX are partnering up (NYSE: USB)
- CoinDCX launches venture initiative
- Visa curating pool of BNPL partners (NYSE: V)
- JPMorgan started buy-side platform (NYSE: JPM)
- Jamaica to intro a CBDC in summer
- BondLink & InspereX are teaming up
- Yapily is planning to purchase finAPI
- Wirex crypto app enthusiasm grows
- WizeHire lands $30M funding round
