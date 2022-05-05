Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 6, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Bybit makes move to Latin America

Apex powers Firstrade Crypto offer

Congress is hearing FTX proposals

TradeStation hones crypto donation

Uniswap says it beats bigger rivals

BitMEX to pay $30M in CFTC case

Cboe should move quickly in crypto (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Banxa continuing global expansion

LootRush completing a $12M seed

Wellington joins FINOS as member

Lev adds $170M via Series B raise

Neat Company adds new offerings

Thiel-backed Neo turned a unicorn

OBM and Teslar have partnered up

ICE eyeing Black Night acquisition (NYSE: ICE)

Argentina blocking crypto offerings

South Africa’s Hello Pay adds tech

MainStreet cuts about 30% of staff

BNPL crackdown hasn’t hit Walnut

Scalable expands wealth manager

Revolut rules out IPO, shifts focus

Amber seeks funding at $10B value

Rali_cap intros a $30M fintech fund

Apple gives $25M to entrepreneurs (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Lido Finance has overtaken Curve

BNPL Deko is adding new leaders

Deutsche Börse includes CME data (OTC: DBOEY) (NASDAQ: CME)

Plaid accuses Stripe over products

ICE will launch Ex-Russia products

Valia Ventures closes on $50M fund

CODA unveils intraday trading tool

On Deck is laying off 25% of its staff

UK BNPL unicorn Zilch eyes launch

Apiture is offering banking solutions

Bunq has entered into Irish market

METACO & Brinks team over crypto

MAXEX extends loan-trading reach

Equitybee announces new rebrand

👉 Interesting Reads: