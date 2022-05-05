Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 6, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Bybit makes move to Latin America
- Apex powers Firstrade Crypto offer
- Congress is hearing FTX proposals
- TradeStation hones crypto donation
- Uniswap says it beats bigger rivals
- BitMEX to pay $30M in CFTC case
- Cboe should move quickly in crypto (BATS: CBOE)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Banxa continuing global expansion
- LootRush completing a $12M seed
- Wellington joins FINOS as member
- Lev adds $170M via Series B raise
- Neat Company adds new offerings
- Thiel-backed Neo turned a unicorn
- OBM and Teslar have partnered up
- ICE eyeing Black Night acquisition (NYSE: ICE)
- Argentina blocking crypto offerings
- South Africa’s Hello Pay adds tech
- MainStreet cuts about 30% of staff
- BNPL crackdown hasn’t hit Walnut
- Scalable expands wealth manager
- Revolut rules out IPO, shifts focus
- Amber seeks funding at $10B value
- Rali_cap intros a $30M fintech fund
- Apple gives $25M to entrepreneurs (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Lido Finance has overtaken Curve
- BNPL Deko is adding new leaders
- Deutsche Börse includes CME data (OTC: DBOEY) (NASDAQ: CME)
- Plaid accuses Stripe over products
- ICE will launch Ex-Russia products
- Valia Ventures closes on $50M fund
- CODA unveils intraday trading tool
- On Deck is laying off 25% of its staff
- UK BNPL unicorn Zilch eyes launch
- Apiture is offering banking solutions
- Bunq has entered into Irish market
- METACO & Brinks team over crypto
- MAXEX extends loan-trading reach
- Equitybee announces new rebrand
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Joe Rogan understands BTC now (CRYPTO: BTC)
- Gary Vee, Logan Paul talked NFTs
- Boomer bankers bow to crypto rich
- Deloitte report over digital banking
- Unpacking why the rally would fail
- Failed attempts at sounding dovish
- BBG: BTC becoming risk-off asset
- Musk, Cathie Wood talking passive (NASDAQ: TSLA) (NYSE: ARKK)
- Vatican announces metaverse plan
- Wyebot taps $8M to meet demand
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech