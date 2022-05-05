 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 6, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2022 9:09pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Bybit makes move to Latin America
  • Apex powers Firstrade Crypto offer
  • Congress is hearing FTX proposals
  • TradeStation hones crypto donation
  • Uniswap says it beats bigger rivals
  • BitMEX to pay $30M in CFTC case
  • Cboe should move quickly in crypto (BATS: CBOE)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Banxa continuing global expansion
  • LootRush completing a $12M seed
  • Wellington joins FINOS as member
  • Lev adds $170M via Series B raise
  • Neat Company adds new offerings
  • Thiel-backed Neo turned a unicorn
  • OBM and Teslar have partnered up
  • ICE eyeing Black Night acquisition (NYSE: ICE)
  • Argentina blocking crypto offerings
  • South Africa’s Hello Pay adds tech
  • MainStreet cuts about 30% of staff
  • BNPL crackdown hasn’t hit Walnut
  • Scalable expands wealth manager
  • Revolut rules out IPO, shifts focus 
  • Amber seeks funding at $10B value
  • Rali_cap intros a $30M fintech fund
  • Apple gives $25M to entrepreneurs (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Lido Finance has overtaken Curve
  • BNPL Deko is adding new leaders
  • Deutsche Börse includes CME data (OTC: DBOEY) (NASDAQ: CME)
  • Plaid accuses Stripe over products
  • ICE will launch Ex-Russia products
  • Valia Ventures closes on $50M fund
  • CODA unveils intraday trading tool
  • On Deck is laying off 25% of its staff
  • UK BNPL unicorn Zilch eyes launch
  • Apiture is offering banking solutions
  • Bunq has entered into Irish market
  • METACO & Brinks team over crypto
  • MAXEX extends loan-trading reach
  • Equitybee announces new rebrand

👉 Interesting Reads:

Posted-In: Fintech