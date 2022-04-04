Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 5, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- BitMEX looking to let go of its staff.
- Lime Financial sees broken record.
- Lemon.markets secures seed fund.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Finally CEO talks post-raise vision.
- Dimon: Fintech and bank mergers. (NYSE: JPM)
- Qred unveiled B2B payments offer.
- CarbonPay launches Prepaid card.
- S&P talks state of crypto adoption. (NYSE: SPGI)
- Current looking to hone DeFi push.
- Marijuana fintech providers’ vision.
- Bloom Credit is adding new clients.
- FinAccel eyes digital banking push.
- Tortoise securing $2.3M in a round.
- UPS, Jumia partner on e-commerce. (NYSE: UPS)
- Turkey eyes sentences over crypto.
- Visa, Air Canada teamed on BNPL. (NYSE: V) (OTC: ACDVF)
- Arturo launches a proptech engine.
- Gensler eyes stablecoin regulation.
