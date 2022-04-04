 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 5, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 7:04pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • BitMEX looking to let go of its staff.
  • Lime Financial sees broken record.
  • Lemon.markets secures seed fund.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Finally CEO talks post-raise vision.
  • Dimon: Fintech and bank mergers. (NYSE: JPM)
  • Qred unveiled B2B payments offer.
  • CarbonPay launches Prepaid card.
  • S&P talks state of crypto adoption. (NYSE: SPGI)
  • Current looking to hone DeFi push.
  • Marijuana fintech providers’ vision.
  • Bloom Credit is adding new clients.
  • FinAccel eyes digital banking push.
  • Tortoise securing $2.3M in a round.
  • UPS, Jumia partner on e-commerce. (NYSE: UPS)
  • Turkey eyes sentences over crypto. 
  • Visa, Air Canada teamed on BNPL. (NYSE: V) (OTC: ACDVF)
  • Arturo launches a proptech engine.
  • Gensler eyes stablecoin regulation.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Defiance ETFs CEO talks insights.
  • Elon discloses 9% stake in Twitter. (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Post-Brexit London pushes fintech.
  • Cruz eyeing Fed CBDC restriction.
  • Boeing windshield cracked in flight. (NYSE: BA)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Fintech