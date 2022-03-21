Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 22, 2022



👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

CoinRoutes closes $16M Series B.

Goldman doing OTC crypto trades. (NYSE: GS)

Alinea added crypto trade function.

State Street, Copper hone custody. (NYSE: STT)

MaiCoin wants to secure Series C.

FTX eyeing expansion into the UK.

Gemini won an Irish money license.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

A chat with Stuart Sopp of Current.

DealMaker adds an analytics offer.

Ramp increases valuation to $8.1B.

Tomo lands $40M in funding round.

Euroclear invests in fintech Fnality.

Block moves into Japanese fintech. (NYSE: SQ)

Gramercy is lending to OmniLatam.

Avarda taps into Aiia open banking.

Glia secures $150M funding round.

ClearBank raises for global growth.

Lucky adds $25M in funding round.

Kiavi expands products in Midwest.

NatWest pilots carbon tracking app.

ClearBank adds $229M to expand.

Fiserv, MX eye finance innovations.

Mastercard, HSBC teamed on B2B. (NYSE: MA) (NYSE: HSBC)

SEBA Bank lists digital asset ETPs.

👉 Interesting Reads

Apple is crypto’s biggest wild card. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

FTX’s SBF analyses MMT policies.

Musk scaling Tesla to extreme size. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

UFC has best year in 28-yr history.

SEC proposes climate-related rule.

The $10B bitcoin bet on stablecoin.

BTC’s place as portfolio insurance. (CRYPTO: BTC)

J. Pow, QT, and the big steepening.

