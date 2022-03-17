Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 18, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Cboe innovates, intros nano S&Ps. (BATS: CBOE)

EQONEX, Bifinity grow partnership.

Robinhood works on stock lending. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Ondato has teamed up with STEX.

SIX, LMAX to launch crypto futures.

Raiz Invest partnered with Pokitpal.

Turbo FinTech launches crypto bot.

Aquis takes over UBS FTF Limited. (NYSE: UBS)

Lime Financial empowering traders.

CEX.IO awarded for DeFi platform.

Voyager selling point: better prices. (OTC: VYGVF)

MarketAxess intros tradable index.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Mass Fintech Hub shows schedule.

Treehouse adds $18M seed round.

Jack Henry signing on three banks. (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Bridgit raises $7.7M for BNPL offer.

Zappix is extending reach in fintech.

Stripe got deal with Blockchain.com.

Block Earner securing $6.4M seed.

Private markets eye electric trading.

Baselane intros a banking platform.

Ripple honing developer initiatives. (CRYPTO: XRP)

Policygenius adds $125M in round.

Payrails adds $6.4M in seed round.

DTCC unveiled ITP Data Analytics.

TrueLayer appointed Amazon exec.

InvestorLink helping out w/offerings.

Acasa secures $4.7M for proptech.

PayPal helps get money to Ukraine. (NASDAQ: PYPL)

Mina team taps FTX+more for cash.

Block joins $41M funding for Kyash.

👉 Interesting Reads

M. Levine: Nickel can’t find a price.

Fed hitting break. Fasten seatbelts.

The go-to ultimate productivity tool.

Market behavior unpacked w/stats.

Ford is shipping cars without parts. (NYSE: F)

🔦 Spotlight: The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage exceeded four percent for the first time since May of 2019.

Source: FreddieMac