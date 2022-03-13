Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 14, 2022

🔦 Spotlight: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock trades the same price no matter what platform is being used to get exposure to a market.

The same cannot be said for cryptocurrencies. Their rise has coincided with the development of hundreds of new exchanges. Liquidity is can be fragmented and this has bred inefficiencies.

In removing inefficiencies, participants may extract a premium for their liquidity provision. That’s difficult to do if one does not have the proper infrastructure to conduct trades quickly.

Apifiny Group Inc, which is set to go public through a merger with Abri SPAC I Inc, a special purpose acquisition company, has a solution that solves the aforementioned.

Benzinga chatted with Haohan Xu, the founder, and CEO at Apifiny to learn more.

Source: Benzinga

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

TradingFlow adds order flow tools.

Shares.io on next steps post raise.

Robinhood exec talks crypto rules.

FTX eyes clear margined for retail.

IBKR targeting Robinhood traders.

FEGex live as new crypto platform.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Parpera is now Railspay customer.

FCA ordered crypto ATM closures.

Carlyle is buying CBAM for $787M.

Santander adding new token loans. (NYSE: SAN)

RBC rolls out ‘Split w/Friends’ tool. (NYSE: RY)

StockX has introduced Vault NFTs.

Citi head left to launch crypto firm.

Paxos secures ePayments license.

Stilt secures $114M in debt, equity.

Goldman offers ETH fund to clients. (NYSE: GS)

Bloomberg is on the Google cloud.

MX, UW Credit Union are teaming.

Yuno secures $10M in new funding.

India’s CB added digital payments.

iCapital to acquire a Stifel platform.

Visa completing acquisition of Tink. (NYSE: V)

CarNow, Cion Digital partnering up.

State Street taps Copper on crypto. (NYSE: STT)

Payment firm PPRO bought Alpha.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: Funding markets have been under some stress but have not come close to using the full extent of their available backstops or need central bank intervention.

Source: DC's Chartbook

👉 Interesting Reads