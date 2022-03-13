 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 14, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 13, 2022 9:06pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

🔦 Spotlight: Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock trades the same price no matter what platform is being used to get exposure to a market.

The same cannot be said for cryptocurrencies. Their rise has coincided with the development of hundreds of new exchanges. Liquidity is can be fragmented and this has bred inefficiencies.

In removing inefficiencies, participants may extract a premium for their liquidity provision. That’s difficult to do if one does not have the proper infrastructure to conduct trades quickly.

Apifiny Group Inc, which is set to go public through a merger with Abri SPAC I Inc, a special purpose acquisition company, has a solution that solves the aforementioned.

Benzinga chatted with Haohan Xu, the founder, and CEO at Apifiny to learn more.

Source: Benzinga

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi 

  • TradingFlow adds order flow tools.
  • Shares.io on next steps post raise.
  • Robinhood exec talks crypto rules.
  • FTX eyes clear margined for retail.
  • IBKR targeting Robinhood traders.
  • FEGex live as new crypto platform.

🏆 The Fintech Awards Are Upon Us: Benzinga is bringing back its annual Global Fintech Awards event this November.

Participants will be recognized and awarded for creating positive and diverse change in the financial services space. Nominees with the highest amount of votes from a public voting round even have a chance to win a People's Choice Award!

To participate in this recognition of the next wave of disruptive innovation in financial services, please visit bzawards.com to learn more.

For questions, you may contact events@benzinga.com.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech 

  • Parpera is now Railspay customer.
  • FCA ordered crypto ATM closures. 
  • Carlyle is buying CBAM for $787M.
  • Santander adding new token loans. (NYSE: SAN)
  • RBC rolls out ‘Split w/Friends’ tool. (NYSE: RY)
  • StockX has introduced Vault NFTs.
  • Citi head left to launch crypto firm.
  • Paxos secures ePayments license.
  • Stilt secures $114M in debt, equity.
  • Goldman offers ETH fund to clients. (NYSE: GS)
  • Bloomberg is on the Google cloud.
  • MX, UW Credit Union are teaming.
  • Yuno secures $10M in new funding.
  • India’s CB added digital payments.
  • iCapital to acquire a Stifel platform. 
  • Visa completing acquisition of Tink. (NYSE: V)
  • CarNow, Cion Digital partnering up.
  • State Street taps Copper on crypto. (NYSE: STT)
  • Payment firm PPRO bought Alpha.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: Funding markets have been under some stress but have not come close to using the full extent of their available backstops or need central bank intervention.

Source: DC's Chartbook

👉 Interesting Reads 

  • The best ways to expand your luck.
  • An Analysis: Bringing HFT to DeFi.
  • FTX: Where from, now, & where to.
  • Bain Crypto roasted over its tweets.
  • Big bank is in trouble but which one.
  • Commodities, LME, and way more.
  • YouTube removes Trump podcasts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GS)

Norway's Central Bank Reduced Exposure To Apple While Buying Up Nvidia
Here's How Much You Could Buy With These CEOs' And Other C-Level Executives' Yearly Compensation
Apple May Not Be Done With Its High-Performance Chips; All The Silicons That Cupertino Might Be Working On
Raoul Pal Declares Crypto Is Growing Far Faster Than The Internet, Says Bitcoin Could Reach $600,000
No Charger, No EarPods Saves Apple $6.5B: Report
Tesla Fame's Robot-Run ETF Now Counts Apple As Top Holding — Here Are Its Other Bets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks