Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 10, 2022

Likvidi launches new trade platform.

Otis joins Public to power NFT offer.

Acorns adding $300M private round.

FTX floats institutional offer, recruits.

iVest+ added crypto data to platform.

dYdx launches limited beta iOS app.

NEXT Insurance added new leaders.

Lendai secures $35M for AI platform.

Atlantic Money moving out of stealth.

Rize and YieldX partner over savings.

FINTECH.TV, NYSE launch a series. (NYSE: ICE)

Paysend expanded in Brazil with Pix.

Cake DeFi intros $100M venture arm.

Cahpater One launching web3 fund.

Yep! raises $1.5M in pre-seed for app.

Biden has signed a new crypto order.

Adobe taps Polygon over NFT offers. (NASDAQ: ADBE)

Sequoia Capital joined EthSign raise.

ZetaChain announces a seed round.

Branch raises $75M Series C round.

State Street inks crypto custody deal. (NYSE: STT)

The SWIFT ban extended to Belarus.

Lloyds Bank has invested in Satago.

Marqeta, Citi announce a partnership. (NASDAQ: MQ) (NYSE: C)

Propital has partnered with Nordigen.

Money View raises a $75M Series D.

WalletConnect taps an $11M funding.

White House honing crypto priorities.

Voya Financial announcing new offer.

The best ways to expand your luck.

TikTok adds music distribution offer.

Substack launching a new iOS app.

Twitter looks to bypass Russia ban. (NYSE: TWTR)

Apple paying $100M+ for live sport. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Only talking w/Putin to stop the war.

