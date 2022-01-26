This Free-To-Play App Is Changing The Way People Watch Sports

Photo by Ballstreet

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

With the Super Bowl just around the corner, many people are working out plans to watch the big game.

Which friend has the biggest TV? Who has the most comfortable couch? Who makes the best snacks? These are all factors to be carefully considered. Wherever you end up, you will be joined by roughly 100 million other fans tuning in to watch.

Casual and hardcore fans alike have long looked for ways to enhance their viewing experience. People want to feel as if they are a part of the game, or at least get as close as they can. They want real stakes attached, they want direct participation. Fantasy football has scratched this itch for many, but much room remains for novel ways to enhance the action on the field.

For those fans that fashion themselves as part of the “r/wallstreetbets” generation, who get just as excited executing the right trade as they do watching their team score, BallStreet might be just what the doctor ordered.

The free-to-play platform – available on the web, in the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store and in the Google (Alphabet Inc.) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Play Store – is a peer-to-peer prediction market for sports and entertainment. Players trade in real-time on the probability that a team will win.

It is not betting. Players do not buy-in, although winners receive prizes. At the start of a game, every player receives equal shares for both teams. Once the market opens as the game begins, players can then trade their shares. The value of those shares represents the probability that a team will win, but that probability is made in the market. It is not affected by anything other than payer behavior in the market – supply and demand.

As the game progresses, players are incentivized to take risks. Shares in a team that looks to be doomed will be able to be bought at bargain prices. And as any sports fan knows, a game that may look to be a lock can turn on a dime.

For the Super Bowl, BallStreet has teamed up with Benzinga.com to offer special prizes. Scott San Emeterio, BallStreet’s CEO, said: "Having the opportunity to work with such a large financial media company such as Benzinga is incredible. Our goal is to offer live and free trading competitions with major prize pools around any major event. This year’s Super Bowl is set to be the first of many."

If you’re interested in playing Ballstreet during the Super Bowl, check out https://a.ballst.co/benzinga

