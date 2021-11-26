7 Stocks 'On Sale' This Holiday Season
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has generated a total return of 26.4% year-to-date, but much of those overall gains have been driven by a handful of megacap stocks. In fact, 65 stocks in the S&P 500 are currently in the red year-to-date in 2021.
When a stock struggles in a bull market, it’s often an indication that there’s something fundamentally wrong with the underlying company’s business. However, sometimes market technicals, cyclicality, investor sentiment or even a healthy valuation reset can trigger temporary underperformance in high-quality stocks.
This time of year, it may feel like you’ve missed out on big rallies in the best stocks. But, there may still be a chance to buy some high-quality stocks for 2022 at a discount to what you would have paid a year ago.
But there’s a big difference between buying the dip in a quality stock and trying to catch a falling knife.
Benzinga screened for S&P 500 stocks that have consensus Buy ratings among Wall Street analysts, forward PE ratios of under 15 and year-to-date losses of at least 15%. Here are the seven stocks on sale that met those three criteria:
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN), year-to-date loss of 41.9%.
- Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), year-to-date loss of 29.7%.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), year-to-date loss of 26.6%.
- Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS), year-to-date loss of 23.1%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), year-to-date loss of 20.9%.
- FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), year-to-date loss of 17.1%.
- Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV), year-to-date loss of 15.5%.
