7 Stocks 'On Sale' This Holiday Season

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has generated a total return of 26.4% year-to-date, but much of those overall gains have been driven by a handful of megacap stocks. In fact, 65 stocks in the S&P 500 are currently in the red year-to-date in 2021.

When a stock struggles in a bull market, it’s often an indication that there’s something fundamentally wrong with the underlying company’s business. However, sometimes market technicals, cyclicality, investor sentiment or even a healthy valuation reset can trigger temporary underperformance in high-quality stocks.

This time of year, it may feel like you’ve missed out on big rallies in the best stocks. But, there may still be a chance to buy some high-quality stocks for 2022 at a discount to what you would have paid a year ago.

But there’s a big difference between buying the dip in a quality stock and trying to catch a falling knife.

Benzinga screened for S&P 500 stocks that have consensus Buy ratings among Wall Street analysts, forward PE ratios of under 15 and year-to-date losses of at least 15%. Here are the seven stocks on sale that met those three criteria:

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN), year-to-date loss of 41.9%.

(NYSE: GPN), year-to-date loss of 41.9%. Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS), year-to-date loss of 29.7%.

(NASDAQ: VTRS), year-to-date loss of 29.7%. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), year-to-date loss of 26.6%.

(NASDAQ: INCY), year-to-date loss of 26.6%. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS), year-to-date loss of 23.1%.

(NYSE: FIS), year-to-date loss of 23.1%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX), year-to-date loss of 20.9%.

(NASDAQ: VRTX), year-to-date loss of 20.9%. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), year-to-date loss of 17.1%.

(NYSE: FLT), year-to-date loss of 17.1%. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV), year-to-date loss of 15.5%.

