Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PayPal And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he believes that shares of two fintech companies — PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Reddit-favorite SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) — are worth buying now.

What Happened: Cramer said on his “Mad Money” show that investors should look to get some exposure to “nouveau banks,” as expectations remain high for Wall Street banks heading into earnings season.

The six nouveau banks named by Cramer are PayPal, SoFi Technologies, Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD).

Cramer believes PayPal and SoFi Technologies are worth buying now as the two stocks are down from their highs recorded earlier this year.

PayPal offers a buy now, pay later platform as well as cryptocurrency trading, while SoFi Technologies could receive a banking charter, the CNBC host noted.

Why It Matters: It was reported in September that PayPal released a new application rich in cryptocurrency features and also announced a partnership with online bank Synchrony Bank to power its high yield savings account.

The stock is down 17.3% from its 52-week high of $310.16 touched in late July and its year-to-date returns stand at 9.46%.

SoFi Technologies is seeing high interest from retail investors and was the third-most discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night.

The stock is down 33% from its 52-week high of $28.26 touched in February, while its year-to-date returns are almost 55.01%.

Price Action: PayPal Holdings shares closed 0.2% higher in Wednesday’s trading session at $256.36, while SoFi Technologies shares closed almost 0.3% lower in at $18.92.

