SoFi Technologies: A Powerful Revenue Growth Story, Morgan Stanley Says

byPriya Nigam
October 11, 2021 12:00 pm
SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is likely to generate strong revenue growth as it gains a share in the consumer financial services wallet, according to Morgan Stanley.

The SoFi Technologies Analyst: Betsy Graseck initiated coverage of SoFi Technologies with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25.

The SoFi Technologies Thesis: Although competition in the fintech space is rising, the company is “leading with lending; specifically refinancing a high yield student loan into a lower rate,” Graseck said in the initiation note.

Lending generates higher customer loyalty and a “lending first model generates customer leads for SoFi's other services,” she wrote.

“We expect SoFi's customer base can double in the next 2 years, from 2.6 to 5.3 million, after more than doubling over the past year from 1.2 million,” the analyst commented.

“Financial Services revenue growth is a key driver of our growth model. We are looking for ~150% CAGR over the next 2 years as SOFI doubles its customer set and expands its product offerings," she added.

SOFI Price Action: Shares of SoFi Technologies had risen by 10.85% to $17.97 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

