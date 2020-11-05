Which Fintech Payment Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

We recently asked over 400 Benzinga investors and traders which fintech payment stock they believe has the most room to grow between now and 2025.

Best Fintech Stocks

Over the next five years, which stock will have the largest percentage gain?

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

(NASDAQ: PYPL) Square (NYSE: SQ)

(NYSE: SQ) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) GreenDot (NYSE: GDOT)

(NYSE: GDOT) Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV)

(NASDAQ: FISV) Western Union (NYSE: WU)

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 10, 2020.

About 37.2% of traders and investors told us Apple would experience the largest percentage price per share gain by 2025.

Apple is home to digital wallet and mobile payment service Apple Pay. Apple Pay allows iPhone users to perform contactless payments by waving their phone adjacent to retail payment terminals. Amid the pandemic and possibly further into the future, it can be said contactless payment forms like Apple Pay will continue to increase in popularity as consumers move away from cash payments.

See how much investing $1000 in Apple the day the first iPhone was revealed would be worth today.

Concurrently, Square received the second-highest level of backing from investors: roughly 26.6% said they believe the financial and mobile payment services company will grow the most by 2025.

Founded in 2009, Square is frequently referred to as a pioneer of digital payments. Square’s signature payment terminals support vendors and retail store operations. Not dissimilar to a credit card company, Square earns revenue on a percentage commission basis, per transaction. Square also owns Cash App, an application allowing person-to-person exchange in money similar in nature to Venmo.

Here’s how much investing $1000 in the Square IPO would be worth today.

At the time of publication, the payment stock from our study trading at the highest price per share is Apple at $115.15 per share. The payment stock trading at the lowest price per share is Western Union at $20.25.

Full results:

Apple: 37.2%

Square: 26.6%

Paypal: 22.3%

GreenDot: 6.1%

Fiserv: 5.9%

Western Union: 1.8%

This study was conducted by Benzinga in November 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The order of survey answers were randomized for each respondent. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.