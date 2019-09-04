Accern Leverages AI To Give Traders An Edge

Every year, Benzinga showcases some of the most innovative and forward-looking companies that are actively shaping the fintech industry.

In preparation for the fifth annual Benzinga Fintech Awards in New York City on Nov. 19, the events team is highlighting some potential award winners.

Accern is a data firm that automates research and analysis via AI.

The firm extracts content from websites and licensed providers, producing actionable insights for the financial research, fundamental investing, trading and banking industries.

Clients like IBM (NYSE: IBM), Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) and Moody’s leverage Accern’s core software offerings for low-latency AI predictive analytics.

Why It’s Important

Accern’s AI is heavily used in trading and research.

The core technology scrapes billions of online articles and databases to generate metrics that improve quantitative trading efficiency and research.

For example, users can derive store sale predictions for retailers days before earnings reports are released.

Other products, like BlackScope, combine quant metrics and machine learning models, providing daily signals on major indices like the S&P 500 and Euro Stoxx 600.

