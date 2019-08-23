Gatsby To Offer Commission-Free Options Trading With AI Analysis Feature

Gatsby, a commission-free options trading platform, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding to help scale its business.

The company's investors include Rosecliff Ventures, SWS Venture Capital, Irish Angels and Plug and Play Ventures.

The platform launches in the fall on iOS and Android, according to Gatsby.

Gatsby aims to differentiate itself from other brokerages beyond commission free trading.

The firm plans to release an AI trade analysis feature that leverages math and data modeling to determine trade results and probabilities.

"We're rethinking options so that they don't need to be scary and full of industry jargon, but can be a really valuable tool in any trader's portfolio," co-CEO Jeff Myers told Benzinga.

"We're building a killer team of operators and technologists and are lucky to have some great investors, settings us on a course to disrupt the industry and give more access retail traders across the country."

Gatsby is to be released as a beta version and is attracting attention from industry leaders like Barclays. Interested users can open an account with as little as $10 at trygatsby.com.

