T-REX, A Tool For Navigating Complex Markets, To Participate In Benzinga Fintech Awards

Every year, Benzinga showcases some of the most innovative and forward-looking companies that are actively shaping the fintech industry.

In preparation for the fifth annual Benzinga Fintech Awards in New York City on Nov. 19, the Benzinga Events team is highlighting some potential award winners, like T-REX.

About T-REX

T-REX, previously nominated for Best Data Analysis Tool, is a fintech solution for liquidity and efficiency in capital markets.

The firm's mission is one of facilitating growth in complex sources of wealth, like asset-backed securities, via a platform that increases standardization, efficiency and transparency.

The SaaS platform unlocks analysis of loans, bonds and other financial assets.

Why It’s Important

T-REX fills a void in the market: traditionally, fixed-income professionals lacked access to tools that measure accurate risks in obscure and complicated markets.

The platform, designed by tech and market experts, improvess upon risk mitigation and workflow, bridging the gap between the buy- and sell-side.

Related Links:

Gatsby To Offer Commission-Free Options Trading With AI Analysis Feature

'Seamlessly Connecting Supply And Demand' A Conversation With Even Financial's New Chief Revenue Officer