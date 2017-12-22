12 Stocks Getting Crushed By Bitcoin's Rout

For bitcoin investors, the long holiday weekend can’t come fast enough. The price of bitcoin plummeted another 14 percent Friday, dipping as low as $11,622 before bouncing back to $13,390 in mid-day trading. At one point, the price of the cryptocurency was down more than 40 percent from its Sunday high of $19,856.

Extreme Volatility

There’s no obvious explanation for the extreme sell-off, which may simply be attributed to the exceptional volatility of the bitcoin market.

The recently-launched bitcoin futures contracts hit their “limit down” circuit breaker on Friday after losing 20 percent of their value. Trading of the contracts was temporarily halted. Coinbase, one of the world’s largest bitcoin exchanges, temporarily disabled bitcoin trading on Friday morning due to the extreme volatility as well.

Troubles Abroad

CNBC reported that cryptocurrency demand from South Korean and Japanese investors dropped sharply this week. Much of the global demand that has driven bitcoin prices higher in recent weeks has come from those two nations. South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Youbit filed for bankruptcy this week after a major security breach at the exchange.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also referred to bitcoin’s huge 2017 gains as “abnormal” this week in a media conference.

Price Action

The horrible week for bitcoin extends beyond currency owners. A number of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks and ETFs are taking a pounding on Friday as well:

(OTC: GBTC) is down 4.6 percent. Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) is down 11.6 percent.

(NYSE: MCB) is down 5.4 percent. ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) is down 21.2 percent.

(NASDAQ: NVFY) is down 10.2 percent. Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc (NASDAQ: SSC) is down 15.0 percent.

(NASDAQ: NETE) is down 27.9 percent. Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) is down 16.3 percent.

(NASDAQ: OTIV) is down 14.2 percent. Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) is down 13.3 percent.

(NASDAQ: AMD) is down 3.6 percent. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is down 1.0 percent.

