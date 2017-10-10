The idea for Liveoak Technologies, the digital onboarding platform for financial services, came from “living the pain for 20 years on the other side of the fence,” said CEO Andy Ambrose.

The platform received a People's Choice Award by audience vote at the Benzinga Fintech Summit Sept. 28 in San Francisco and was named a 2018 Benzinga Fintech Awards finalist.

The recognition left Ambrose “energized."

“[I’m] always excited to see our value proposition resonate with potential customers,” Ambrose told Benzinga.

Austin, Texas-based Liveoak announced last month that it’s receiving a $2.5 million equity investment from Broadhaven Capital Partners and Wild Basin Investments and partnering with Manulife, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Gibraltar Ventures, among other investors.

The company is working on a remote notary feature, Ambrose said.

“We stand out as we are enabling the legacy providers with digital transformation [versus] trying to replace them.”

Ambrose participated in the “Building A Financial Services Ecosystem: How To best Integrate Data & Tools” panel at the Fintech Summit, Benzinga’s first west coast event.

“I loved the one day format; [it] packed all the punch into one day and we made as many contacts as we do at three-day conferences,” he said of the event.

Related Links:

MyVest Reflects On People's Choice Award At Benzinga Fintech Summit: 'Nice Reward For The Effort We Put Into Refreshing Our Brand'

AI-Powered Roboadvisor Trade Ideas Says Benzinga Fintech Summit 'Exceeded Expectations'

Image: Liveoak Technologies CEO Andy Ambrose, center, with Symphony Software Foundation Executive Director Gabriele Columbro, left, and John Hart, managing director in TD Ameritrade's trading group, at the Benzinga Fintech Summit Sept. 28.

Posted-In: Andy Ambrose Benzinga Fintech Awards Benzinga Fintech SummitFintech News Events Tech Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.