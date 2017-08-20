Startup Angels, Techstars Mobility Plan Detroit Investing Workshop

Startup Angels and Techstars Mobility are hosting a workshop in Detroit Oct. 4-5 that’s intended to give both an insider’s view of startup investing and the startup climate in the Motor City.

Startup Angels, a Washington D.C.-based company designed to empower angel investors, is pairing with Techstars Mobility, a Detroit-based firm that invests in mobility-based startups and receives backing from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

An 'Iconic' City

“Detroit is an iconic American city being reborn at the intersection of Detroit’s two biggest strengths: its automotive dominance and an entrepreneurial resurgence,” Ted Serbinksi, venture investor and managing director at Techstars Mobility, said in a statement.

“From self-driving cars to smart cities to reinventing logistics, startup companies around the world are coming to Detroit to work with our automotive and industrial experts and build their companies here.”

Southeast Michigan has “momentum” in its startup ecosystem, but needs early-stage investors and angel investors, Serbinski said.

The investing workshop is being held in advance of Techstars Mobility’s third annual demo day for its 2017 class of startups on Oct. 18, according to the company.

Investor Meet Startup

The concept of the Startup Angels workshop is to introduce investors to buying into tech startups, diversifying their portfolio and a guide to “choosing, managing and negotiating investments."

There’s a demand for information about startup investing across the globe, Leslie Jump, the founder and CEO of Startup Angels, said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to being the catalyst for more startup investors in the Detroit metropolitan region — a natural community for more angel investors due to its strong startup roots and phenomenal industrial expertise.”

Speakers at the Detroit event include Jump; Serbinski; Sherwin Prior, the managing director at the General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) equity investment arm GM Ventures; Patti Glaza, the vice president and managing director at Invest Detroit; Matt Bower, partner at Varnum, LLP; TechTown Detroit Managing Director Paul Riser and Chris Thomas, founder and partner at Fontinalis Partners.

For more information, visit the Startup Angels website.

If you’re looking for cool fintech startups and access to top financial institutions, and are sick of attending stuffy corporate conferences, the Benzinga Fintech Summit is the event for you. Visit www.bzsummit.com for more details.

Connect with us on social media — use the hashtag #BZAwards and #Fintech to spread the word

Related Links:

JPMorgan Chase's $150 Million Detroit Investment: Repair, Revitalize, Reinvest

SHIFT Tech Summit In Detroit Looks At What's Next In Virtual Reality

Posted-In: Fintech News Previews Events Startups Small Business Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.