Chinese flag flying above clouds city skyline below
September 17, 2025 12:01 PM 2 min read

China Tech Roars Back—And These 3 ETFs Are Built For The Bounce

Follow
Zinger Key Points

After years of losing ground to regulations and slow expansion, Chinese tech stocks are roaring back, and U.S.-listed ETFs tracking them are enjoying the ride.

Hang Seng Tech Index, which follows Hong Kong-listed giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, Baidu Inc BIDU, JD.com Inc JD, and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), rose 4.3% Wednesday to the highest since November 2021, as noted by Bloomberg. The benchmark is 45% higher in 2025 so far, driven by a mania of bets on artificial intelligence and signs of an easing in U.S.-China tensions.

U.S.-Listed ETFs Back In Play

For international investors, the most obvious vehicle to ride the rebound is U.S.-listed China tech ETFs. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, an Alibaba-heavy bellwether fund that tracks other China internet giants like JD.com and Baidu, has been the most popular way to bet on China’s internet economy. Hopes of growth in Alibaba’s cloud business and Baidu’s self-developed AI chips have revitalized the fund after years of redemptions. The fund is up 2.4% on Wednesday.

Also Read: Alibaba And SMIC Power Beijing’s Bid To End Reliance On Nvidia And ASML

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ is another option. Targeting U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs, PGJ offers exposure to the same tech stalwarts but lists in New York, allowing investors to get into them without passing through Hong Kong markets. The fund has gathered speed as Wall Street brokers raise their price targets on Chinese big tech. The fund gained almost 2% on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI, while broader in composition, is exposed to both internet and semiconductor names, and has seen its fortunes rise along with the tech-led rally. The fund carries names like Tencent Holdings TCEHY, Alibaba, and Meituan. The fund is up more than 1% on Wednesday.

The Valuation Discount

What’s drawing investors in is the discount. According to Bloomberg, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at around 21 times forward earnings, lower than its five-year average of 23.3 and considerably lower than the Nasdaq 100’s 27.

Chinese technology leaders are also on a spending binge. Capital spending by JD.com, Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba is set to more than double to $32 billion in 2025, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. Bond issuances by Tencent and Alibaba also reflect how actively companies are issuing debt to finance AI plans.

Even with the rebound, the Hang Seng Tech Index is still 70% below its 2021 high. But with AI advances such as the DeepSeek model, state-sponsored chip research, and improved U.S.-China relations, China-focused exchange-traded funds could finally be making a transition from contrarian play to momentum trade.

Loading...
Loading...

Read next:

Photo: Shutterstock

BABA Logo
BABAAlibaba Group Holding Ltd
$166.452.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.64
Growth
91.84
Quality
41.85
Value
74.30
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$133.307.68%
JD Logo
JDJD.com Inc
$35.121.19%
KWEB Logo
KWEBKraneShares Trust KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF
$42.492.57%
MCHI Logo
MCHIiShares MSCI China ETF
$65.751.37%
PGJ Logo
PGJInvesco Golden Dragon China ETF
$34.362.38%
TCEHY Logo
TCEHYTencent Holdings Ltd
$85.041.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved