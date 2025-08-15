China is enjoying a string of positive macro developments, which is fueling investor appetite in its equity markets.

The rally followed Beijing’s move to introduce new consumer-loan subsidies to boost local demand and President Trump’s executive order, which prevented U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods from spiking for another 90 days.

As a result, iShares China Large Cap ETF FXI, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB, and the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI are garnering renewed investor interest.

Global Liquidity Tailwinds From U.S. Rate Moves

The 30-year U.S. mortgage rate fell to its lowest level in around 10 months. Whether this leads to a more dovish Federal Reserve policy remains to be seen.

For emerging-market and thematic funds such as FXI, KWEB, and MCHI, lower U.S. interest rates tend to translate into stronger capital inflows into higher-growth areas, driving valuations for internet, consumer, and tech-heavy positions higher.

China’s Weakest Month Of 2025 Spurs Policy Response

China’s July data revealed:

Industrial production 5.7% higher, weakest in eight months

Retail sales 3.7% higher, weakest since Dec 2024

Lending contracted for the first time in decades

This sort of weakness revived hopes for Beijing to introduce further economic stimulus, closely monitored by China-ETF investors looking for signs of a recovery. This is a direct positive for Alibaba Group Holding‘s BABA core marketplaces and digital services, which benefit from increased spending power among households.

Beijing Sets Sights On Service-Sector Consumption

To stimulate demand, policymakers introduced an annual interest subsidy of one percentage point on eligible household and enterprise loans for eight service-sector industries. The policy has the following objectives:

Reduce borrowing costs without undermining bank profitability

Boost service-sector and consumer spending

Increase employment

These specific interventions may benefit ETFs such as KWEB, which owns China’s top internet and e-commerce platforms, including Alibaba, that are likely to benefit from increased consumer consumption.

Trade Truce Buys Time For Markets

This week, Trump extended a trade truce with China until Nov. 10. This prevents a sudden tariff increase that could have put downward pressure on global supply chains and export-oriented sectors.

For large-cap ETFs such as FXI and MCHI, the move removes a near-term overhang for and stabilizes the prospects for large-cap Chinese stocks and global supply chains, both of which influence Alibaba's cross-border commerce.

Why ETFs Moved In Step

KWEB: The second-largest holding of the fund is Alibaba, typically accounting for 8–10% of assets. Rallying of Alibaba has a meaningful effect on the performance of the ETF, particularly when combined with movements in JD.Com Inc JD , PDD Holdings Inc PDD , and Meituan. The moderate gains in these stocks also captured macro optimism as well as sector-specific stimulus confidence.

MCHI: With comprehensive market coverage, exposure to Alibaba makes this fund ride any rally in the stock and also capture the sentiment directed toward other Chinese large caps.

FXI: Although more concentrated in financials and energy, FXI's inclusion of Alibaba as the second largest holding means its performance benefits when the e-commerce giant rallies alongside other blue-chip names.

Key Takeaways

For ETF investors, the week spotlights the interplay among global monetary signals, domestic Chinese policy, and geopolitical stability. Declining U.S. borrowing costs prompt risk-taking around the world, and Beijing’s targeted stimulus creates a benign domestic environment for funds with high exposure to consumer and tech sectors.

Image: Shutterstock