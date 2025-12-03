Dollar Tree Inc’s (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest quarterly earnings are not only a win for the discounter but also a timely reminder that not all retailers are equally vulnerable to tariff shocks.

The company outpaced quarterly estimates on both sales and profit, posting $4.75 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, handily ahead of analyst forecasts. More importantly for those looking at its prospects, the retailer increased its full-year adjusted profit outlook to a range of $5.60–$5.80 per share, a show of margin confidence that seems almost contrarian in a tariff-clouded retail landscape.

Which begs the question for ETF investors: Which funds are poised to capture the gains from retailers that enjoy pricing flexibility, scale advantages and rapid merchandising agility? Dollar Tree’s ability to expand its product assortment across varied price points would seem to be cushioning cost pressures-a strategy not every retailer can replicate as import costs fluctuate.

One way to capture this divergence is through State Street PDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) , the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which offers equal-weight exposure to a broad basket of retailers, including mid-tier chains that have historically managed procurement uncertainty better than niche sellers. Its structure prevents the megacaps from overshadowing companies like Dollar Tree that may outperform in volatile cost cycles.

The VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) gives off a different flavour, with a heavy weighting towards the large-format operators such as Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) . These giants are characterised by sophisticated supply chains and negotiating leverage-the sort of traits that typically soften the blow from changing tariff regimes.

Investors looking for a more factor-driven approach might want to consider the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FDX) , which screens for profitability and value metrics, characteristics that often correlate with better margin resilience. Those who prefer a defensive stance altogether may find shelter in the Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VDC) if tariff pressure stokes broader inflation.

Dollar Tree’s raised forecast does not eliminate tariff uncertainty, but it puts into the spotlight a simple reality: more than ever, what truly matters is pricing power and assortment agility. ETFs tilted toward retailers that boast those strengths just may be the ones best positioned for 2025’s next curveball.

Photo: Victoria Ditkovsky/Shutterstock