VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (ARCA: REMX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF's (REMX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (ARCA: REMX) is $104.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (ARCA:REMX) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) operate in?

A

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.