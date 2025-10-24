Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) reported a solid third-quarter report, beating Wall Street estimates and sending auto investors into euphoria. The Detroit automaker reported 45 cents a share in earnings on $47.18 billion in sales, both of which beat expectations. But the earnings surprise wasn’t the only thing driving market gears.

Ford also halted production for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to aluminum shortages. The move is part of a larger shift towards gasoline- and hybrid-powered trucks, which the company considers much more profitable.

The firm said it will shift its EV assembly staff to the Dearborn Truck Plant and add a third crew to increase hybrid output. By 2026, the plant will roll out an additional 45,000 hybrid F-Series trucks, highlighting Ford’s prioritization of profitability alongside innovation.

This strategic refocusing comes as Ford’s Lightning has remained the top-selling electric pickup in America this year, outpacing Tesla’s Cybertruck. But supply chain shortfalls and lofty EV prices seem to be driving manufacturers toward a more realistic middle ground.

Auto ETFs Shift Into Higher Gear

That move reverberated throughout the ETF universe on Friday, as auto and EV-related funds rose over 2%. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV), KraneShares Electric Vehicles & Future Mobility ETF (NYSE:KARS), iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSE:IDRV), and First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) all gained after Ford’s announcement.

Assets such as DRIV and KARS, which have exposure to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK: BYDDY), Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), and Ford, could gain if legacy automakers continue to pick up steam with hybrids.

CARZ, with its even distribution among legacy automakers and pure-play EV names, might be able to play both themes — the safety of established manufacturers and the growth story of electrification.

The stock reaction implies investors are paying for profitability rather than purity. Ford’s 11% gain on Friday confirms that, and indicates an industry-wide shift across the investment sphere of mobility.

