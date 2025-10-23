Elon Musk's Robot Army Is Coming — If He Gets Total Control First

Elon Musk's third-quarter earnings call wasn't just about revenue growth — it was a declaration of intent. While Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported $28.1 billion in quarterly sales, up from $25.2 billion a year ago, the real story was Musk's blueprint for the future: AI, autonomous robots, and total control over the company's destiny.

The Voting Battle Behind The Robot Army

Musk also took to X, sounding the alarm on governance. About half of all publicly-traded Tesla shares are controlled by passive index funds that outsource their voting to ISS and Glass Lewis, he notes.

Musk criticized the advisory firms for often voting "along random political lines" rather than shareholder interests. In one telling example, ISS recommended voting against two longstanding Tesla directors at once — citing "insufficient gender diversity" for one and, ironically, rejecting the other for the same reason.

The subtext is clear: Musk wants control locked in before unleashing what he calls his "robot army." The November 6th vote isn't corporate housekeeping — it's a prerequisite to scale Tesla's AI ambitions without interference.

AI Infrastructure, Chips, And Humanoids

On the tech side, Tesla is positioning itself as both an AI compute company and a manufacturing powerhouse. The A5 chip, built with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:SSNLF), promises to be 2x more efficient and up to 10x cheaper than competitors, giving Tesla complete control of its inference and training stack.

Optimus humanoids, dubbed the "infinite money glitch," over the earnings call, are the centerpiece. Musk stressed that the challenge isn't intelligence — it's scale. Vertical integration and control over supply chains are Tesla's moat, making humanoids a true differentiator.

Robotaxis And Real-World Advantage

Tesla is flexing its data edge: robotaxis are set to launch in multiple states by year-end, supported by six billion supervised miles already logged. Musk made it clear that Tesla is building a full-stack AI infrastructure — from chips to robots to the autonomy network — and he wants to ensure no one else dictates how it operates.

Musk's Next Frontier

Investors often focus on EVs, but Tesla's real bet is AI-powered robotics and autonomy. Before that vision can scale, Musk needs the keys to the kingdom.

November 6th could decide whether Tesla remains a carmaker — or becomes a full-blown AI empire.

