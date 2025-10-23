Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Ford Motor reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 36 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $47.18 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $43.07 billion and was up from revenue of $43.06 billion from the same period last year.

Ford reported the following business segment highlights for Q3:

Ford Pro generated $2 billion in EBIT on $17.4 billion in revenue. Ford Pro paid software subscriptions grew 8% sequentially to 818,000 subscribers, bolstering Ford's ability to better service its commercial customers around the world.

Ford Model e reported a third-quarter EBIT loss of $1.4 billion, with new products in Europe driving revenue and volume growth in the segment.

Ford Blue reported $1.5 billion in EBIT, with revenue growth exceeding the rate of wholesale unit growth.

Ford Credit reported third-quarter earnings before taxes (EBT) of $631 million, a 16% increase compared to a year ago.

"Ford posted another strong quarter, delivering more than $50 billion in revenue powered by our incredible products and services, the durability of Ford Pro and our disciplined focus on cost and quality," said Jim Farley, Ford CEO.

"We are heading into 2026 as a stronger and more agile company. We will continue to focus on execution and on quickly making the right strategic calls on propulsion, partnerships and technology that will create tremendous value for our customers," Farley added.

F Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ford stock was up 3.32% at $12.75 in Thursday's extended trading.

