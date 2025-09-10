AI's New Cloud King: Oracle's Rally Could Rewrite ETF Playbooks

Oracle Corp’s ORCL shares soared over 40% on Wednesday, a day after posting its earnings powered by booming demand for AI infrastructure, pushing CEO Larry Ellison ahead of Tesla Inc TSLA scion Elon Musk as the world’s wealthiest individual.

Beyond the headline wealth change, the move has considerable implications for ETFs, showing how AI infrastructure is becoming more integral to broad-market and thematic funds alike.

Oracle’s profits highlighted the company as a prime supplier of data center space and cloud computing for AI use. With an eye-popping $455 billion AI services backlog and multi-billion-dollar contracts such as providing OpenAI with 4.5 gigawatts of energy to power ChatGPT, Oracle made it clear to the world that it is more than a software behemoth now.

Impact On ETFs

For holders of broad-market ETFs, Oracle’s rise comes with an immediate impact on portfolio weightings. Sector-specific ETFs like Technology Select Sector SPDR XLK and Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT stand to gain, as Oracle moves higher in the ranks of the most heavily weighted tech names. Both funds are up around 1.5% on Wednesday.

Thematic ETFs on AI, cloud, and next-generation technologies are also being rewired. If Oracle crosses $1 trillion in valuation, it joins a very exclusive group. That milestone might spark reappraisals by active managers and ETF issuers alike, potentially creating new "AI infrastructure" baskets or raising its inclusion in existing thematic funds.

Others like Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU, WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Fund WTAI, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW might have to change exposure to reflect Oracle’s new leadership in AI infrastructure.

The ripple effects even extend to ETFs with broader innovation themes. For example, both iShares Exponential Technologies ETF XT or Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ track companies positioned to benefit from AI adoption.

Oracle's repositioning as a critical AI infrastructure player makes it harder for ETF managers to overlook.

The Bigger Picture For ETF Investors

Investors seeking to capitalize on the AI boom have several options for gaining diversified exposure to the companies driving this growth, rather than betting on individual stocks.

This episode shows a larger trend: AI-fueled growth is no longer the exclusive domain of mainstream software or chip stocks. ETFs are keeping pace with the industry, providing investors with vehicles to harness both broad-market tech appreciation and thematic exposures in AI, cloud, and enterprise infrastructure.

Oracle’s explosive growth shows how the fortunes of a single company can cascade through dozens of ETFs, affecting flows, weightings, and sector performance.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock