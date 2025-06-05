Nvidia NVDA once again emerged as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, overtaking Microsoft MSFT on Tuesday to reach a mind-blowing $3.45 trillion market cap. That means the chipmaker’s valuation has rebounded by more than $1 trillion from an 11-month low reached in early April amid heightened tariff uncertainties.

The rally in the tech giant’s stock, fueled by unrelenting demand for its high-caliber chips and data center hardware, is boosting ETF portfolios with high exposure to it.

With artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure cementing its position as the foundation of modern computing, investors are piling into Nvidia-heavy ETFs, all in on the chipmaker’s ongoing dominance of the business.

AI Power Play

Despite U.S. export restrictions and mounting geopolitical complications, Nvidia’s businesses have powered ahead. The company’s first-quarter revenue jumped 69% year-on-year to $44.06 billion, with the data center business contributing $39.1 billion alone, up 73% from last year.

The release of the chipmaker’s Blackwell GPUs, already being used in scale by Microsoft , Meta META, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, and others, highlights the dominance of the company in AI acceleration. CEO Jensen Huang has said that nations now see AI as “essential infrastructure,” positioning Nvidia in the midst of a global technological revolution.

The firm’s latest expansions, AI factories in Saudi Arabia and the U.S., a new Stargate infrastructure cluster in the UAE, and China-focused chip plans, further bolster its global ambitions.

Why This Matters For ETFs

The market’s renewed optimism on Nvidia is spreading through AI and semiconductor ETFs, many of which have large allocations to the stock. Below are some of the most significant such ETFs investors are watching, and each is up more than 10% in the past month:

ETF Name NVIDIA Allocation VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH 21.48% Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF SHOC 23.22% VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF SMHX 21.09% YieldMax Target 12 Semiconductor Option Income ETF SOXY 19.37%

These ETFs provide diversified exposure to semiconductors but are obviously riding Nvidia’s dominance in the AI gold rush.

For The Daring: Single-Stock Leverage Plays

Risk-loving investors can also use leveraged single-stock ETFs that provide double daily exposure to Nvidia:

T-REX 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF NVDX, up more than 50% in the past month.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF NVDL, up more than 52% in the past month.

These tools, although risky, offer leveraged returns directly correlated with Nvidia stock movements, perfect for those bullish on sustained AI momentum.

Bottom Line

Nvidia reclaiming market-cap crown is more than just a symbolic win. It’s a turning point in the evolution of the market, with AI infrastructure now at the forefront of portfolio strategies. For ETF investors, this translates to staying on top of those funds with high Nvidia exposure, not merely for what they own today, but for what the future of technology is quickly becoming.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock