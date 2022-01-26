15 Charts All Traders Should Look At Every Morning

One of the hardest things to do as a day trader is gathering all the necessary information to execute profitable trades.

Below are the top 15 charts that can help you stay on top of the markets.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE)

(NYSE:XLRE) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care (NYSE:XLV)

(NYSE:XLV) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC)

(NYSE:XLC) SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY)

(ARCA: SPY) SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA)

(NYSE:DIA) Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)

(NASDAQ:QQQ) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector (NYSE:XLE)

(NYSE:XLE) SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (ARCA: XOP)

(ARCA: XOP) SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD)

(NYSE:GLD) SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI)

(NYSE:XBI) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples (NYSE:XLP)

(NYSE:XLP) SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE:XME)

(NYSE:XME) SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities (NYSE:XLU)

(NYSE:XLU) SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:XSD)

(NYSE:XSD) Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLB)

Photo: Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels

Original publication: September 30, 2021