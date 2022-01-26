15 Charts All Traders Should Look At Every Morning
One of the hardest things to do as a day trader is gathering all the necessary information to execute profitable trades.
Below are the top 15 charts that can help you stay on top of the markets.
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE)
- SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care (NYSE:XLV)
- The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC)
- SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY)
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA)
- Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)
- SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector (NYSE:XLE)
- SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (ARCA: XOP)
- SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD)
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI)
- SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples (NYSE:XLP)
- SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE:XME)
- SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities (NYSE:XLU)
- SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:XSD)
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLB)
Photo: Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels
Original publication: September 30, 2021
