15 Charts All Traders Should Look At Every Morning

byAsli Tolon Coskun
January 26, 2022 11:35 am
One of the hardest things to do as a day trader is gathering all the necessary information to execute profitable trades.

Below are the top 15 charts that can help you stay on top of the markets.

  • Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund  (NYSE:XLRE)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund – Health Care (NYSE:XLV)
  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC)
  • SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA: SPY)
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA)
  • Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund – Energy Select Sector (NYSE:XLE)
  • SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (ARCA: XOP)
  • SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples (NYSE:XLP)
  • SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSE:XME)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund – Utilities (NYSE:XLU)
  • SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:XSD)
  • Materials Select Sector SPDR (NYSE:XLB)

Photo: Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels

Original publication: September 30, 2021

