Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 8, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 172.00 0.97 0.56 4.1K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 140.71 0.72 0.51 22.1K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 80.00 0.40 0.50 189 (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 65.77 0.26 0.39 14.2K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 45.09 0.11 0.24 641 (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 122.75 0.22 0.17 2.8K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.98 0.14 0.16 8.1K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.67 0.06 0.05 7.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 38.05 -0.17 -0.45 145.5K (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 55.48 -0.03 -0.06 68.3K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.39 -0.01 -0.02 1.0K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

