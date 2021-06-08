Leading And Lagging Sectors For June 8, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|172.00
|0.97
|0.56
|4.1K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|140.71
|0.72
|0.51
|22.1K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|80.00
|0.40
|0.50
|189
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|65.77
|0.26
|0.39
|14.2K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|45.09
|0.11
|0.24
|641
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|122.75
|0.22
|0.17
|2.8K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|86.98
|0.14
|0.16
|8.1K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.67
|0.06
|0.05
|7.9K
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|38.05
|-0.17
|-0.45
|145.5K
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|55.48
|-0.03
|-0.06
|68.3K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.39
|-0.01
|-0.02
|1.0K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
