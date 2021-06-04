Cathie Wood Buys $10.5M In Google, Loads Up Another $31.6M In Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday bought 4,496 shares, estimated to be worth about $10.55 million, in Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) on the dip.

Alphabet Class A shares closed 0.97% lower at $2,347.58 and Class C shares closed 0.69% lower at $2,404.61 on Thursday.

The investment firm’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF), made a debut in Alphabet as it added the shares of the company to a portfolio of 43 other stocks.

Ark Invest also holds Alphabet via the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) and Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

Both ARKX and ARKQ have in the past few trading sessions sold some shares in Alphabet and together held 64,776 shares, worth $156.83 million, as of Thursday.

The New York-based investment firm’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) also loaded up 96,123 shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM), estimated to be worth about $30.66 million, on the dip.

Zoom shares closed 2.48% lower at $319.01 on Thursday.

The video calling company is among Wood’s bets that have done well during the rush to work and learn from home during the pandemic last year.

Zoom is the sixth-largest holding in ARKK, behind Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Teladoc Health Inc (NASDAQ: TDOC), in a portfolio of 54 stocks.

The investment firm also holds 491,264 shares, worth about $160.69 million, in Zoom via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW), as of Thursday.

Some of the other key Ark Invest sells on Thursday included Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) and buys included 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS).

