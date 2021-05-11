Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 11, 2021

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 52.50 -1.15 -2.15 366.5K (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 132.71 -2.81 -2.08 163.9K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 170.92 -3.54 -2.03 22.9K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.93 -0.63 -1.49 13.6K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 86.37 -1.11 -1.27 20.6K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 104.25 -1.20 -1.14 51.3K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 37.35 -0.40 -1.06 350.6K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.00 -0.78 -1.02 2.9K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 123.31 -0.92 -0.75 5.3K (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 66.43 -0.28 -0.42 5.2K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 71.14 -0.04 -0.06 12.6K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

