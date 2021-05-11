Leading And Lagging Sectors For May 11, 2021
Losers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|52.50
|-1.15
|-2.15
|366.5K
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|132.71
|-2.81
|-2.08
|163.9K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|170.92
|-3.54
|-2.03
|22.9K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|41.93
|-0.63
|-1.49
|13.6K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|86.37
|-1.11
|-1.27
|20.6K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|104.25
|-1.20
|-1.14
|51.3K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|37.35
|-0.40
|-1.06
|350.6K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|76.00
|-0.78
|-1.02
|2.9K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|123.31
|-0.92
|-0.75
|5.3K
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|66.43
|-0.28
|-0.42
|5.2K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|71.14
|-0.04
|-0.06
|12.6K
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data these sector movers alert provides traders with a compiled way to read macro-level market trends. Investors garner a particular interest in sector movers to better determine sectors that are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
