Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 15, 2021

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLK) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 142.20 1.29 0.91 10.5K (NYSE:XLY) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 178.55 1.33 0.75 2.0K (NYSE:XLF) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 35.36 0.18 0.51 260.0K (NYSE:XLC) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 76.28 0.36 0.47 4.3K (NYSE:XLB) Materials Select Sector SPDR 81.09 0.37 0.45 3.4K (NYSE:XLV) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 119.02 0.47 0.39 5.4K (NYSE:XLI) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 100.91 0.39 0.38 9.6K (NYSE:XLRE) Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 40.72 0.15 0.36 367 (NYSE:XLE) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 49.32 0.13 0.26 131.7K (NYSE:XLP) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 68.97 0.11 0.15 3.2K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume (NYSE:XLU) SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 65.9 -0.04 -0.07 642

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

