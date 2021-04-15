Leading And Lagging Sectors For April 15, 2021
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|(NYSE:XLK)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
|142.20
|1.29
|0.91
|10.5K
|(NYSE:XLY)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|178.55
|1.33
|0.75
|2.0K
|(NYSE:XLF)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|35.36
|0.18
|0.51
|260.0K
|(NYSE:XLC)
|The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
|76.28
|0.36
|0.47
|4.3K
|(NYSE:XLB)
|Materials Select Sector SPDR
|81.09
|0.37
|0.45
|3.4K
|(NYSE:XLV)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
|119.02
|0.47
|0.39
|5.4K
|(NYSE:XLI)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
|100.91
|0.39
|0.38
|9.6K
|(NYSE:XLRE)
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|40.72
|0.15
|0.36
|367
|(NYSE:XLE)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|49.32
|0.13
|0.26
|131.7K
|(NYSE:XLP)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|68.97
|0.11
|0.15
|3.2K
Losers
|(NYSE:XLU)
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|65.9
|-0.04
|-0.07
|642
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
