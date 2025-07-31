July 31, 2025 2:36 PM 4 min read

State Street's New Covered-Call ETFs Could Turbocharge Your Monthly Income

Follow
Zinger Key Points

State Street Investment Management debuted a new ETF portfolio: eleven Select Sector SPDR Premium Income ETFs, each combining conventional sector exposure with a covered-call approach to increase income potential.

These are the first of their kind funds targeting income generation in specific sectors.

What Makes Them Unique

All these funds invest heavily in the shares of the corresponding Select Sector SPDR ETFs, and routinely writes call options over its holdings. This strategy is designed to generate steady income through option premiums, in addition to any dividends from equities. Managers roll the options every one to two months or so to remain ahead of premiums and market moves.

Also Read: 4 Unlikely ETFs Hit 52-Week Highs — The Market's Just Catching On To What They Know

11 Sector-Specific Funds Managing Corresponding Select Sector SPDR Funds:

  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLCI — invests in the shares of the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC
  • The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLYI — invests in the shares of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLSI — invests in the shares of the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLEI — invests in the shares of the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE
  • The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLFI — invests in the shares of the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLVI — invests in the shares of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV
  • The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLII — invests in the shares of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI
  • The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLBI — invests in the shares of the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB
  • The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLRI — invests in the shares of the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund XLRE
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLKI — invests in the shares of the Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLK
  • The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund XLUI — invests in the shares of the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU

The expense ratios of each of the funds are 0.35%, roughly 62% lower than the derivative income ETF average (~0.92%).

Distribution happens monthly, combining premiums from options and underlying dividend income.

Who Might Benefit

These investments are customized for those who want sector tilts while reaping additional yield without fully embracing active management.

Anna Paglia, State Street Investment Management’s Chief Business Officer, highlights how these products allow investors to combine sector knowledge with income generation, all in a single trade.

While earning income with appeal, these high‑income strategies can restrict participation in strongly rising markets, as the sold call options cap gains. Moreover, every fund is sector‑oriented, which could lead to volatility under some circumstances.

Bottom Line

State Street currently has more than $325 billion sector ETF assets under management worldwide and more than $5 trillion AUM combined (as of June 30).

State Street’s new Select Sector SPDR Premium Income ETFs provide sector-specific exposure with added income, through covered-call overlays. At a lower cost than many peer derivative income ETFs, they represent a tidy, one-stop solution, albeit with investors being mindful of upside restrictions and sector concentration risk.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.01-0.95%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
40.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
XLBI Logo
XLBISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Materials Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.34-0.60%
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$107.951.41%
XLCI Logo
XLCISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$25.070.87%
XLE Logo
XLESPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
$87.27-0.47%
XLEI Logo
XLEISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Energy Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$25.040.37%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.70-0.01%
XLFI Logo
XLFISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Financial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.880.23%
XLI Logo
XLISPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial
$152.450.30%
XLII Logo
XLIISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.63-%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$263.33-0.51%
XLKI Logo
XLKISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$25.110.24%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.16-0.39%
XLRE Logo
XLREReal Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
$41.58-1.35%
XLRI Logo
XLRISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$25.18-%
XLSI Logo
XLSISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.97-%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$85.480.32%
XLUI Logo
XLUISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$25.400.14%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$131.39-2.09%
XLVI Logo
XLVISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.43-1.68%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$222.38-0.37%
XLYI Logo
XLYISelect Sector SPDR Trust (The) The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
$24.69-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved